Bhumjaithai seals 295-seat coalition; Kla Tham left out of Anutin Cabinet II

Developments in Bhumjaithai’s government-formation drive show that, as the leading party with 193 seats, Bhumjaithai has continued negotiations with other parties to assemble enough support to form a government. Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Anutin Charnvirakul, along with party secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob, were formally assigned by the party’s executive committee to serve as key coordinators in talks with other political parties.

While awaiting the Election Commission (EC)’s official endorsement of the election results, Anutin moved ahead with negotiations by launching an operation to invite small parties to meet at Bhumjaithai headquarters on February 12. These included the Palang Pracharath Party (5 seats), the Economic Party (3 seats), and several one-seat parties, including the New Democracy Party and the New Party.

The following day, February 13, Anutin invited Pheu Thai leaders for talks, led by Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat. This was seen as an official show of clarity in forming an alliance between the No. 1 party with 193 seats and the No. 3 party with 74 seats.

Meanwhile, small parties and various one-seat parties have continued to line up to support a Bhumjaithai-led government. Of note, the Thai Ruam Palang Party (6 seats) is next in line for an official invitation. Also included are the Prachachat Party (5 seats), which has been bundled in alongside Pheu Thai, and the Thai Sang Thai Party (2 seats).