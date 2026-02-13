Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai announce coalition to form new government

A significant political movement occurred when top executives from the Bhumjaithai Party, led by party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Pheu Thai Party, led by prime ministerial candidates Yodchanan Wongswasdi and Suriya Juangroongruangkit, along with key figures from both sides, held a joint press conference to announce their progress in forming a government on Friday (February 13).
Anutin revealed the origin of this alliance, stating that the party did not want the country to face a prolonged political vacuum.
Therefore, they followed the traditional practice of approaching political parties in the order of their electoral votes.
After the runner-up, the People's Party, declared a clear stance against joining the government, Bhumjaithai invited Pheu Thai for discussions.
This led to a mutual conclusion that the Pheu Thai Party is willing to support the Bhumjaithai Party in taking the lead to form the government.
Regarding their future collaboration, Anutin emphasised that both parties are confident in the potential and experience of their personnel to lead the country toward a strong future.
They agreed to leave past misunderstandings behind, focusing on moving forward with the public interest as their primary goal.
There will be no drawing of lines or divisions in the state administration; instead, they will cooperate to the fullest extent.
On the Pheu Thai Party's side, Yodchanan thanked Anutin for the honour of inviting them to join the government.
He confirmed that from now on, he will personally attend all negotiations and discussions.
Meanwhile, Prasert Chanthararuangthong, Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, stated that their presence today was to congratulate the Bhumjaithai Party on its success and to officially announce their support.
As for the in-depth conditions and details of joining the government, they will be discussed jointly at a later date.
(During this press conference, Julapun Amornvivat, Leader of the Pheu Thai Party, did not attend due to illness.)
The atmosphere following the press conference was joyful.
Anutin pressed his hands together in a wai to express his gratitude and personally walked down to send the Pheu Thai key figures to their vehicles.
He also went in to hug Kanapot Jomrit, a working team member of former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, before heading back upstairs to continue an internal discussion with the Bhumjaithai Party's core leaders.