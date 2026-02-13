Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai announce coalition to form new government

A significant political movement occurred when top executives from the Bhumjaithai Party, led by party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Pheu Thai Party, led by prime ministerial candidates Yodchanan Wongswasdi and Suriya Juangroongruangkit, along with key figures from both sides, held a joint press conference to announce their progress in forming a government on Friday (February 13).

Anutin revealed the origin of this alliance, stating that the party did not want the country to face a prolonged political vacuum.

Therefore, they followed the traditional practice of approaching political parties in the order of their electoral votes.

After the runner-up, the People's Party, declared a clear stance against joining the government, Bhumjaithai invited Pheu Thai for discussions.

This led to a mutual conclusion that the Pheu Thai Party is willing to support the Bhumjaithai Party in taking the lead to form the government.