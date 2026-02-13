Thailand ramps up ‘community marinas’ to attract global billionaires

Amidst a continuing economic slowdown, with little opportunity for recovery due to various challenges such as geopolitical risks, trade wars, and environmental changes, a select group of individuals are continuing to drive the economy through luxury travel options like yachts, despite the many challenges.

According to data from ResearchAndMarkets.com, the "luxury yacht market" is expected to grow in value from USD 10.12 billion in 2025 to USD 10.76 billion in 2026, and reach USD 14.61 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.31%. This growth is driven by an increasing number of Ultra High Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), a group that is pushing forward new tourism and investment trends, such as “experiential assets.”

Recently, the Transport Policy and Planning Office (TPPO) held a meeting with the technical steering committee of a consultancy project for the development of a master plan for the southern Andaman coastal region, aimed at positioning it as a maritime tourism and transport hub. The project also focuses on the development of community marinas in the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

The meeting discussed the draft environmental impact assessment (IEE) report for a proposed cruise and sports marina project, with members providing feedback and suggestions. The consultants have been tasked with revising the report to ensure it aligns with sustainable development practices.