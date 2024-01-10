Royal Phuket Marina sets sail as Asia's First & Only Carbon-Neutral Marina
PHUKET, Thailand – [January 10, 2024] – Today, Royal Phuket Marina (RPM) proudly declares its distinction as Asia's inaugural carbon-neutral marina.
This significant achievement builds upon its previous commitment to a carbon-neutral mixed-use development. By attaining this status, RPM not only reinforces its position as a leader in sustainable development but also sets a pioneering benchmark for environmentally responsible boating practices throughout Asia.
Renowned for its eco-innovations, RPM seamlessly integrates luxury, sustainability, and waterfront elegance to provide a distinctive lifestyle experience within Phuket's tranquil surroundings.
Nestled as the gateway to Phang Nga Bay and the Andaman Sea, RPM stands as a haven of waterfront living, offering an array of spacious residences – from apartments and penthouses to villas and aquariums – complete with convenient doorstep moorings.
The marina's offerings extend beyond residences, encompassing a well-equipped hardstand, covered dry-stack facilities, and opulent amenities adorning a picturesque boardwalk.
Beyond its residential allure, RPM doubles as a thriving business and event hub, strategically positioned near essential amenities. This prime location makes it an ideal choice for leasing office, retail, or event spaces, carefully curated for innovation and efficiency.
For over 20 years, RPM has been a leader in the marina industry, prioritizing excellence in service, facilities, health, safety, and especially sustainability.
Since 2016, RPM embraced solar energy, with solar panels now supplying 40% of its daily energy consumption. It earned a Letter of Recognition from Thailand's TGO for its low-emission efforts.
RPM is also working with partners to eliminate single-use plastic bottles, aiming to cut about 4 million bottles per year.
Pioneering the frontiers of sustainable development, RPM, as a trailblazer, serves as an inspirational force encouraging others to embrace eco-friendly practices.
The marina's unwavering commitment to sustainability goes hand in hand with a broader dedication to not only meeting but exceeding Thailand’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies and international environmental goals.
This commitment echoes Thailand's ambitious targets of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.
RPM aspires to contribute to creating a more environmentally conscious and responsible industry landscape, fostering enduring positive relationships with current and potential residents, investors, and the wider community.
This commitment aims to elevate Thailand's standing as a leader in sustainable travel, capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable destinations, and establish a benchmark for environmental responsibility in the tourism sectors, both in Thailand and across Asia.
Mr. Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina (RPM), underscores, "Beyond its conventional role as a marina, RPM has surpassed expectations, emerging as a distinguished destination and lifestyle brand. I
t transcends being just a harbour for boats; RPM is a destination where luxury intertwines seamlessly with sustainability, offering facilities that provide a lifestyle in harmony with the pristine beauty of Phuket. As Asia's first and only carbon-neutral marina, it establishes a new standard for eco-friendly luxury living.
Last month, we also became Phuket's first and only carbon-neutral mixed-use development. Building on this positioning, we are planning to develop new phases of the site this year, including 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and condominiums, further cementing our successful journey.
Whether one seeks a home for their boat, a space for business, or simply a taste of the marina lifestyle, we present a harmonious blend of luxury, sustainability, and breathtaking beauty to embody their values and aspirations.”
Join us at Royal Phuket Marina – where luxury is sustainable, and paradise is at your doorstep.