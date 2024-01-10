Royal Phuket Marina sets sail as Asia's First & Only Carbon-Neutral Marina

This significant achievement builds upon its previous commitment to a carbon-neutral mixed-use development. By attaining this status, RPM not only reinforces its position as a leader in sustainable development but also sets a pioneering benchmark for environmentally responsible boating practices throughout Asia.

Renowned for its eco-innovations, RPM seamlessly integrates luxury, sustainability, and waterfront elegance to provide a distinctive lifestyle experience within Phuket's tranquil surroundings.

Nestled as the gateway to Phang Nga Bay and the Andaman Sea, RPM stands as a haven of waterfront living, offering an array of spacious residences – from apartments and penthouses to villas and aquariums – complete with convenient doorstep moorings.

The marina's offerings extend beyond residences, encompassing a well-equipped hardstand, covered dry-stack facilities, and opulent amenities adorning a picturesque boardwalk.