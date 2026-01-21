Yachting and marinas tipped as Thailand’s next tourism engine

In Thailand’s capital market, the marine and shipping industry had a market capitalisation of about 34.4 billion baht in early 2026, with combined revenue of 50.7 billion baht and net profit of 10.4 billion baht. Although the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 3.3 times, reflecting a negative investor view on long-term growth compared with historical averages, profit forecasts still point to growth of 29% per year—seen as an opportunity for operators able to control costs and improve efficiency through technology.



Marina infrastructure development: a new ASEAN hub

Thailand is accelerating its ability to accommodate yachts and cruise vessels through large-scale development projects in several strategic areas. At present, the number of quality berths in Thailand is fewer than 2,000, which is insufficient for rapidly rising demand—particularly from superyachts, which require specialised facilities.

Phuket: world-class deep-water marina

Phuket continues to defend its position as “Asia’s Yachting Capital”. In 2026, the most prominent project is the development of a marina at Sapam Bay, covering more than 61,000 sq m of waterfront area, plus an additional 78,000 sq m of adjoining land. The project has drawn particular attention because it is one of the few locations that can be developed into a deep-water marina, helping overcome tidal limitations that other Phuket marinas often face.

The Sapam Bay development has support from the government and the Phuket governor, aiming to attract high-spending visitors. The project is designed to provide 200 berths and includes luxury residential villas, retail space and maintenance facilities such as dry docks, considered critical for sustaining skilled local employment. The project is expected to create 800 new jobs.

International boat shows are also being cited as key drivers of networking and waterfront investment. Thailand International Boat Show 2026 (TIBS), held at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina in January 2026, was described as drawing more than 5,000 participants—52% foreign and 48% Thai—reflecting global investor confidence in Phuket’s infrastructure.

David Hayes, chief executive officer of JAND Events, the owner and organiser of the Thailand International Boat Show, said the key was delivering a high-quality event and a memorable experience for visitors. He said the show offers something for everyone—from families and first-time visitors to buyers and investors—and is expected to attract several thousand Thai and international attendees across four days. He added that the event plays an important role in supporting Thailand’s marine and lifestyle industries and serves as a strong signal marking the start of Phuket’s high season.

The Thailand International Boat Show is also described as a main hub for the marine industry and luxury waterfront lifestyle, following the Thailand Yachting Conference held earlier in the week. The conference brought together industry leaders and policymakers to discuss the future of boating and marine tourism, reflecting the sector’s rising strategic importance within Thailand’s tourism and investment landscape.

At the show, Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd. (TPC)—operator of the “Thailand Privilege” membership card programme under the supervision of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)—joined the Thailand International Boat Show 2026 (TIBS) to reinforce Thailand’s potential as a world-class destination.





Manatase Annawat, president of Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd., said Phuket is no longer only a world-class resort destination but has advanced as a maritime hub and a strategic luxury hub with an increasingly important regional role. He said participation in the event was an opportunity to communicate and expand the customer base among ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs)—businesspeople, investors, superyacht owners and those drawn to the marine lifestyle. The key target audience, he said, includes customers seeking a second home in a world-class coastal city and those wishing to stay long-term in Thailand—particularly in Phuket, which he said has strengths across multiple dimensions and remains attractive with its “sea, sand and sun”, drawing large numbers of foreign visitors each year.





Krabi: expansion of Port Takola

Krabi is emerging as an alternative destination for boat owners seeking tranquillity and a natural environment. Port Takola Yacht Marina, located between Ao Nang and Krabi town, is developing phase two to add 80 more wet berths for boats measuring 10 to 25 metres, with full operations scheduled to begin in February 2026.

A distinctive feature of Port Takola is its family-style management approach aimed at building a sustainable yachting community. Development includes a modern capitainerie building with a swimming pool, meeting rooms and a chandlery.

Linkages with a mixed-use project and an international hospital in the Krabi area are also expected to strengthen the province’s potential to serve as a long-term home port for boat owners.

Bangkok and Pathum Thani: Riverdale Marina

Marina growth is not limited to coastal areas and is expanding into the Chao Phraya River basin to serve urban demand. Riverdale Marina in Pathum Thani has become a hub for water-based activities in central Thailand.

In 2026, the marina hosted the 4th Riverdale Marina Boat Fair, described as the largest fair for new boats, used boats and water sports equipment in the Bangkok metropolitan region. Riverdale Marina has received SHA certification for safety and hygiene standards and plans to expand berths and build a Marina Plaza to support a full ecosystem of Chao Phraya river tourism-related businesses.

Data from the Marine Department and related agencies show significant growth in boat trips and passenger numbers in the previous fiscal year and continuing into 2026. In sea areas, there were more than 874,476 service trips and 35.6 million passengers, while river areas recorded 7.05 million passengers. The overall number of trips increased by 72.79%, reflecting a full return in demand for water travel.

As for cruise ships and yachts entering and leaving Thailand over the past five years, figures have fluctuated with the pandemic. In 2023, inbound vessels rose to 148 and outbound to 159. For 2026, the figures are expected to return close to—or exceed—pre-Covid levels of around 170 vessels.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the number of operational superyachts increased by 19% in the latest year and is projected to exceed 600 vessels by the end of 2026, with Thailand described as one of the main destinations benefiting from fleet growth in the region.

