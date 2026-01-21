null

Myanmar–Russia 30-day visa-free travel to begin on January 27

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026

The Russian government has announced that a visa-free entry arrangement allowing stays of up to 30 days between Myanmar and Russia will come into effect on January 27.

From January 27, holders of ordinary passports from both countries will be able to travel between Myanmar and Russia without a visa.

This decision follows a mutual visa exemption agreement signed between Russia and Myanmar in Minsk, Russia, on October 28, 2025.

 

Under the agreement, Russian nationals will be allowed to enter Myanmar without a visa for short stays not related to permanent residence, education, or employment. Likewise, Myanmar citizens holding ordinary passports will be permitted to stay in Russia for up to 30 days without a visa.

 

In addition, visa-free stays under this arrangement must not exceed a total of 90 days within one year.

