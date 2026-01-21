Myanmar–Russia 30-day visa-free travel to begin on January 27

From January 27, holders of ordinary passports from both countries will be able to travel between Myanmar and Russia without a visa.
This decision follows a mutual visa exemption agreement signed between Russia and Myanmar in Minsk, Russia, on October 28, 2025.
Under the agreement, Russian nationals will be allowed to enter Myanmar without a visa for short stays not related to permanent residence, education, or employment. Likewise, Myanmar citizens holding ordinary passports will be permitted to stay in Russia for up to 30 days without a visa.
In addition, visa-free stays under this arrangement must not exceed a total of 90 days within one year.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network