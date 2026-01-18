Longtail boats suspend Kawthoung–Ranong service amid Thai fee dispute

Boat drivers say that the boats plying from Kawthoung in Tanintharyi Region, which is on the Myanmar-Thai border, to Ranong in Thailand have been suspended because they cannot pay the fees which Thai officials are demanding.

"We are a business that transports people from Myanmar to Thailand for business, health, and shopping. On the Myanmar side, the border crossing BP (Border Pass) requires only 1,000 kyats for documents and services. When you arrive on the Thai side, you need to pay up to 100 baht. The passenger needs to pay 500 baht as an advance payment.

For those holding a TBP (Temporary Border Pass), they charge up to 25,000 baht. For every five passengers, you pay an additional 100 baht. When they arrive at the Saphan Pla jetty in Ranong, the Thai police check the boat driver’s ID card. They check our phones. After checking, they ask the passengers for 15,000 baht if they are against the rules and regulations. They call the Myanmar boat drivers and say they are going to check your urine. If we didn’t pass the test, they would ask you for 20,000 baht.

If we don't pay, they said they will call the police. Ten of the boat drivers have paid money. The Thai police arrested one of them who couldn't pay, and he hasn't been released yet. We have stopped the business because we can't pay what the Thai immigration and police ask for," said a boat driver from Kawthoung.