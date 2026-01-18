Longtail boats suspend Kawthoung–Ranong service amid Thai fee dispute

Boat drivers say that the boats plying from Kawthoung in Tanintharyi Region, which is on the Myanmar-Thai border, to Ranong in Thailand have been suspended because they cannot pay the fees which Thai officials are demanding.
"We are a business that transports people from Myanmar to Thailand for business, health, and shopping. On the Myanmar side, the border crossing BP (Border Pass) requires only 1,000 kyats for documents and services. When you arrive on the Thai side, you need to pay up to 100 baht. The passenger needs to pay 500 baht as an advance payment.
For those holding a TBP (Temporary Border Pass), they charge up to 25,000 baht. For every five passengers, you pay an additional 100 baht. When they arrive at the Saphan Pla jetty in Ranong, the Thai police check the boat driver’s ID card. They check our phones. After checking, they ask the passengers for 15,000 baht if they are against the rules and regulations. They call the Myanmar boat drivers and say they are going to check your urine. If we didn’t pass the test, they would ask you for 20,000 baht.
If we don't pay, they said they will call the police. Ten of the boat drivers have paid money. The Thai police arrested one of them who couldn't pay, and he hasn't been released yet. We have stopped the business because we can't pay what the Thai immigration and police ask for," said a boat driver from Kawthoung.
About 100 boat drivers gathered on January 16 to ask the relevant authorities for help to resolve the current situation of Thai officials, even though Myanmar has not closed the border.
"The inspection at the Panang Gate in Thailand takes longer than necessary, and they charge a lot of money. The ferrymen only get paid for the boat. The longer it takes, the more time they have to wait and the less money they earn.
Last week, an emergency patient died at the Thai checkpoint while going for treatment. Myanmar officials requested that the patient be checked as soon as possible because his conditions were serious, but the Thai immigration officials could not check him. They said it would take turns just as they do regularly, and the emergency patient died on the ferry. Now it is difficult for the passengers to travel. We cannot run the ferry.
If Thai authorities are asking for money, we will not dare to go even if there are business or health issues. If the passengers can afford to rent a speedboat and pay as Thailand demands, which will cost tens of thousands of baht, they can go," said a businessman from Kawthoung.
Out of the three border gates, such as Htee Khee-Kanchanaburi, Mawtaung-Prachuap Khiri Khan, Kawthoung-Ranong border gates, only the Kawthoung-Ranong border gate is open for border crossing.
This incident has also made it difficult for border trade between Kawthoung and Ranong.
Thai officials have tightened their checks due to the ongoing violence involved by Myanma citizens in Thailand and some Myanmar people who are drug-addicted. Locals say that some Thai officials are taking advantage of these incidents and extorting money from Myanmar workers and tourists.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network