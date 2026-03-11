Western powers boost air-defence support for Gulf allies after Iranian missile and drone attacks

Western powers including the United States, Australia, France and the United Kingdom are intensifying efforts to protect their Persian Gulf allies following Iranian attacks, moving to send additional weaponry and strengthen air-defence coverage.

The push comes after Iran retaliated against US and Israeli strikes by launching missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar and other Gulf states, damaging infrastructure and disrupting oil production.

Australia announced on Tuesday (March 10) that it would provide advanced air-to-air missiles to the UAE. Canberra is also deploying an E-7A Wedgetail surveillance aircraft with 85 personnel to the Gulf, expected to be operational by the end of this week. The aircraft is expected to be deployed for an initial four-week mission, conducting long-range patrols to help secure Gulf airspace.

The United States, which has supplied missile-defence systems to Gulf states since before the war, is reportedly shifting additional capabilities into the Middle East. The Washington Post, citing unnamed officials, reported that the Pentagon is moving elements of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system from South Korea to the Middle East. It also said the US military is redeploying Patriot interceptors from the Indo-Pacific and other areas to reinforce defences against Iranian missile attacks.

THAAD is a Lockheed Martin system designed to intercept advanced, fast-moving missiles near the edge of the atmosphere. Each interceptor is reported to cost about US$12 million.