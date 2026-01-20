Malaysia: ASEAN will not recognise Myanmar election results

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said on Tuesday (January 20) that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a bloc of 11 member states, will not send observers to Myanmar’s ongoing general election and will not recognise the election outcome.

Speaking in parliament, Hasan said ASEAN had declined Myanmar’s invitation for the bloc to deploy election observers during last year’s ASEAN leaders’ summit in Kuala Lumpur. He added that while ASEAN will not send observers as a bloc, some member states may decide to send representatives on their own.

“We have said ASEAN will not send observers, and by virtue of that, we will not certify the polls,” he said in response to a question on Malaysia’s and ASEAN’s stance towards the Myanmar election.

Myanmar is holding its first general election since the military seized power in February 2021, with voting taking place in three phases — on December 28, January 11 and January 25 — and results expected towards the end of this month.