Myanmar denies Rohingya genocide, cites counter-terrorism operation

On Friday (January 16), Myanmar’s representatives addressed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, denying accusations of genocide against the Rohingya Muslims. Myanmar’s government argued that The Gambia, the claimant, failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove the alleged genocidal intent.

According to Nation TV, Ko Ko Hlaing, Myanmar's representative, stated that The Gambia had failed to present substantial proof and that the case should be judged on facts, not baseless accusations.

The Myanmar government further emphasised that the violence in 2017, which led to over 730,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh, was merely a legitimate military operation aimed at combating extremist Muslim terrorist groups that had attacked officials beforehand.