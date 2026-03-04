SCBX Group Appoints Sarut Ruttanaporn as New CEO of Siam Commercial Bank Effective 1 May 2026

Earlier this year, the Group disclosed that Mr Kris Chantanotoke will finish his contract term and will not pursue renewal. The Boards of SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX) and Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB) have appointed Mr Sarut Ruttanaporn as the new Chief Executive Officer of Siam Commercial Bank. He will assume the role on 1 May 2026, ensuring a smooth transition and continued alignment with the Group’s strategic direction and long-term business priorities.

Mr Sarut brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, with extensive exposure from money markets, capital markets, retail banking, and corporate banking. He played a pivotal role in establishing CardX in 2022, serving as its Chief Executive Officer, since inception and laying the foundation for the company’s technology infrastructure, risk management discipline, and customer experience model to support the growth of the SCBX Group’s consumer finance business. Prior to that, he held several senior leadership roles at SCB, including President, SEVP - Head of Retail Segment and Branch Network, and FEVP - Head of Corporate Segment. His early career at global financial institutions further strengthened his expertise in structured financial solutions and corporate relationship management at an international standard.