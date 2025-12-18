Coordination urged to strengthen security during Myanmar election, says Minister

Chairpersons and members of the election security supervisory committees from regions and states also participated via video conferencing.

At the meeting, the Union Minister for Home Affairs stated that the Central Committee has already formulated a nationwide, phase-by-phase security plan for the election, along with eight additional related security plans and 11 separate contingency plans for other possible scenarios. He emphasised the need to implement these plans effectively in practice.

The minister also noted that necessary security arrangements must be carefully managed for domestic and international observer missions and media organisations that will visit during the election period.

To prevent security lapses during the election stages and to ensure regional stability, community peace, crime reduction, and the rule of law, departments and units under the Ministry of Home Affairs must coordinate closely with the Tatmadaw, people’s militia groups, public security and counter-terrorism forces, and partner organisations.

He stressed that efforts should be accelerated based on the progress already achieved.