Coordination urged to strengthen security during Myanmar election, says Minister

He made the remarks at the meeting of the Central Supervisory Committee for Security. During the Multiparty Democratic General Election (Meeting No. 5/2025), which was held on Tuesday (December 16) at the Arindama Hall of the Myanmar Police Force Headquarters.
The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Central Supervisory Committee for Election Security, the Union Minister for Home Affairs, the Vice Chairman, the Deputy Minister for Defence, central committee members and responsible officials.
Chairpersons and members of the election security supervisory committees from regions and states also participated via video conferencing.
At the meeting, the Union Minister for Home Affairs stated that the Central Committee has already formulated a nationwide, phase-by-phase security plan for the election, along with eight additional related security plans and 11 separate contingency plans for other possible scenarios. He emphasised the need to implement these plans effectively in practice.
The minister also noted that necessary security arrangements must be carefully managed for domestic and international observer missions and media organisations that will visit during the election period.
To prevent security lapses during the election stages and to ensure regional stability, community peace, crime reduction, and the rule of law, departments and units under the Ministry of Home Affairs must coordinate closely with the Tatmadaw, people’s militia groups, public security and counter-terrorism forces, and partner organisations.
He stressed that efforts should be accelerated based on the progress already achieved.
In addition, the minister stated that the Central Supervisory Committee for Election Security has taken action against individuals committing various offenses aimed at disrupting the election process.
As of December 15, a total of 229 suspects, 201 men and 28 women, had been taken action against in the Union Territory and across regions and states under the “Law on the Protection of Multiparty Democratic General Elections from Obstruction, Disruption and Destruction,” involving 140 cases.
He added that investigations must continue and effective action must be taken against those engaging in incitement and propaganda that could undermine election security.
Following this, attendees from regions and states presented reports on area-specific security plans tailored to local conditions, current implementation status, and progress in regional security and rule of law. Members of the Central Committee and the Vice Chairman, the Deputy Minister for Defence, provided additional suggestions and discussions, according to reports.
Myanmar's upcoming general election is scheduled to begin at the end of 2025, starting on December 28, 2025. The election will be held in phases, with the next phase expected on January 11, 2026. It will be organised under the military government's control. However, the election has faced widespread criticism regarding its legitimacy, both from domestic opposition groups and international communities.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network