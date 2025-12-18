People's Party unveils four deputy PM candidates, urges MPs to fight for the upcoming election

On Thursday, December 18, the People's Party (PPLE) launched its candidates for the upcoming general election, including both constituency and party-list MPs. Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the party leader, emphasised the significance of the February 8, 2026 election, highlighting that for the first time in 15 years, the people's votes would directly determine the government, without interference from the Senate in the selection of the Prime Minister.

"This upcoming election is crucial because it will mark a turning point where the people's voice will decide whether we continue with corruption or work towards a more transparent country," said Natthaphong. "Over the past two and a half years, we've worked seriously on politics. This election on February 8 is about the people, and we will be their voice."

The party leader reiterated that the election would decide Thailand's future, with the goal of creating a "people's government" that would take the country further than before. "Even though we haven't been in government, we’ve been working hard to solve national issues."