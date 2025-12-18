Thai ambassador in Seoul partners with AEROTHAI to boost tourist confidence during high season

AEROTHAI's Pichet Kunadhamraks shared that flights between Thailand and South Korea have seen growth, especially during the New Year festival, with daily flights increasing from 54 to 60. AEROTHAI has implemented comprehensive air traffic management measures to ensure the highest safety standards, leveraging experienced personnel and advanced technologies.

In addition, the Thai Embassy and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) are planning a post-New Year marketing push to attract more South Korean tourists. They plan to invite South Korean influencers and content creators to Thailand to create positive content, promoting the country as a "Green Destination". This initiative will focus on sustainable tourism, nature-based experiences, and cultural tourism—areas that align with the preferences of South Korean travelers.

The collaboration between the Thai government, AEROTHAI, and TAT aims to boost the confidence of South Korean tourists, sending a strong message that Thailand remains a safe and welcoming destination. With Thailand’s tourism continuing to thrive, especially in the high season, the efforts from these agencies are vital in sustaining growth and promoting Thailand as a premier global travel destination.

Pichet also reassured the public that the border situation in Thailand does not affect aviation safety or tourism, highlighting that AEROTHAI remains committed to providing clear communication and promoting understanding about flight safety measures, which is key to building trust among travelers and airlines. The continued efforts will help Thailand’s tourism sector grow sustainably.