South Koreans, Thai expats flock to Sawasdee Seoul 2025 fair to shop for Thai foods

Strong turnout on the second day

The second day of the Thai soft power fair in Seoul drew large crowds of South Koreans and Thai expats, who flocked to the venue mainly to buy and taste Thai food.

The Sawasdee Seoul 2025 fair, organised by the Thai Embassy in Seoul along with public and private partners, continued for a second day on Sunday at the Cheonggyecheon Stream. The event featured Thai culture through music, traditional performances and, most notably, Thai cuisine.

Long queues for Thai food

Both days of the fair saw long queues at Thai food booths, with many eager to try authentic dishes. One of the most popular stalls was Emily’s, which sold Thai pulled chicken noodles. Crowds of South Koreans and Thai expats queued even before the booth opened on both days.