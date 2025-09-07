South Koreans, Thai expats flock to Sawasdee Seoul 2025 fair to shop for Thai foods

The second day of the Thai soft power fair in Seoul drew large crowds of South Koreans and Thai expats, who flocked to the venue mainly to buy and taste Thai food.
The Sawasdee Seoul 2025 fair, organised by the Thai Embassy in Seoul along with public and private partners, continued for a second day on Sunday at the Cheonggyecheon Stream. The event featured Thai culture through music, traditional performances and, most notably, Thai cuisine.
Both days of the fair saw long queues at Thai food booths, with many eager to try authentic dishes. One of the most popular stalls was Emily’s, which sold Thai pulled chicken noodles. Crowds of South Koreans and Thai expats queued even before the booth opened on both days.
Naiyasnachanok Patamasing na Ayutthaya, owner of Emily’s, said she was proud to present the taste of Thai cuisine to South Koreans.
“I am very happy with the warm welcome. So many people lined up for our noodles. Thai food is the world’s kitchen — it has all the flavours: spicy, salty, sour and sweet. Anyone who tastes it will love it. This is the key soft power of Thailand,” she said.
She added that this was her first time opening a booth in South Korea, after previously showcasing her food in Singapore. She expected to sell around 1,000 boxes of noodles by the end of the event.
Duangphat Kijcharoennaitham, owner of Bangkok Table restaurant in the Haebangchon area, also joined the fair. She noted that South Koreans who try Thai dishes often feel encouraged to travel to Thailand to experience the cuisine at its source.
She added that her restaurant, located in a popular youth district, has already helped boost the popularity of Thai food among South Korean teenagers. She expected that many of them would eventually visit Thailand.
Several Thai expats at the fair said they came to buy Thai food because they missed the flavours after being away from home for years. They welcomed the chance to reconnect with their culture through the authentic dishes served at the event.