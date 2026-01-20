Lisa invites fans to Udon Thani’s Red Lotus Sea ahead of Thailand tourism film launch on Jan 28

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has released new still images of K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal amid the charm of Udon Thani’s famed Red Lotus Sea, as part of her role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador. The images convey the campaign concept “Feel All the Feelings”, inviting visitors to let go and take in the pink-hued lake carpeted with blooming lotus flowers in the first light of day—when everything seems to slow down, allowing the heart to feel refreshed and truly at rest.

Previously, TAT released the first still image of Lisa against shimmering candlelight in front of the grandeur of Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai.

TAT said it will unveil the full version of its new advertising film, “Feel All The Feelings”, at the campaign launch event and across Amazing Thailand online channels on January 28.