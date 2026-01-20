Lisa invites fans to Udon Thani’s Red Lotus Sea ahead of Thailand tourism film launch on Jan 28

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has released new still images of K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal amid the charm of Udon Thani’s famed Red Lotus Sea, as part of her role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador. The images convey the campaign concept “Feel All the Feelings”, inviting visitors to let go and take in the pink-hued lake carpeted with blooming lotus flowers in the first light of day—when everything seems to slow down, allowing the heart to feel refreshed and truly at rest.
Previously, TAT released the first still image of Lisa against shimmering candlelight in front of the grandeur of Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai.
TAT said it will unveil the full version of its new advertising film, “Feel All The Feelings”, at the campaign launch event and across Amazing Thailand online channels on January 28.
The Red Lotus Sea is a well-known natural attraction in Udon Thani, located at Nong Han Lake in Kumphawapi district. The large freshwater lake has a rich ecosystem and is famed for red lotuses that bloom across the water every winter.
The best viewing period is December to February. For the 2025-2026 tourism season, the lotus fields are expected to be in full bloom in January 2026, a highlight not to be missed. The best time to visit is 06:00-10:00, when the flowers are fully open in the morning, temperatures are cooler and the sunlight is soft—ideal for boat trips and photography.
The main activity is a boat trip across the lotus fields, with both small and larger boats available. Trips typically take around 1 to 1.30 hours, offering sweeping views of lotus blooms as far as the eye can see, along with opportunities to spot birds and enjoy the natural surroundings of Nong Han up close.
Visitors can take a small long-tail boat (for 2 people) for about 300 baht for around 1 hour, or a larger boat (up to 6 people) for about 500 baht for around 1.30 hours. Boat trips depart from several piers around Nong Han Lake.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the collaboration marks another significant milestone for Thailand, with Lisa officially serving as an Amazing Thailand Ambassador. She said it is part of the Amazing Thailand brand communication that will help strengthen Thai soft power—across tourism, culture and the country’s image—making Thailand even more compelling on the global stage.
Thapanee added that the “Feel All the Feelings” campaign is not simply promoting destinations, but inviting audiences worldwide to feel Thailand through Lisa’s perspective—encouraging travellers to experience Thai beauty and identity more deeply. Thailand, she said, is not only a destination but a land of stories, filled with beauty, excitement, fun and happiness, waiting for people to discover in every emotion.