Singapore offers free AI tools for workforce upskilling, establishes National AI Council

In response to the rapidly evolving technological landscape, the Singapore government has launched an initiative to provide free access to premium AI tools for six months. The initiative aims to equip the workforce with the necessary skills to thrive in an age where artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly shaping industries. The programme is part of Singapore’s broader strategy to ensure that its citizens can adapt to change and remain competitive in a global economy.

Announced on February 12, 2026, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the importance of this initiative for the nation’s future, stating that AI will play a crucial role in addressing issues such as labour shortages, an aging population, and the tight labour market. As AI continues to disrupt industries worldwide, the government is keen to ensure that its workforce remains adaptable and empowered, and that AI can be leveraged to overcome structural limitations.

This initiative is not only designed to foster innovation, but also to help people access high-quality, up-to-date tools to support their professional growth. The programme encourages Singaporeans, especially those in sectors that are undergoing significant changes, to embrace AI to enhance their productivity and skills.