Singapore offers free AI tools for workforce upskilling, establishes National AI Council

In response to the rapidly evolving technological landscape, the Singapore government has launched an initiative to provide free access to premium AI tools for six months. The initiative aims to equip the workforce with the necessary skills to thrive in an age where artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly shaping industries. The programme is part of Singapore’s broader strategy to ensure that its citizens can adapt to change and remain competitive in a global economy.
Announced on February 12, 2026, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the importance of this initiative for the nation’s future, stating that AI will play a crucial role in addressing issues such as labour shortages, an aging population, and the tight labour market. As AI continues to disrupt industries worldwide, the government is keen to ensure that its workforce remains adaptable and empowered, and that AI can be leveraged to overcome structural limitations.
This initiative is not only designed to foster innovation, but also to help people access high-quality, up-to-date tools to support their professional growth. The programme encourages Singaporeans, especially those in sectors that are undergoing significant changes, to embrace AI to enhance their productivity and skills.
The demand for AI-related skills has increased dramatically in recent years, particularly in electronics, technology, and healthcare. According to the government’s report, SkillsFuture Singapore found that demand for AI-related skills had more than doubled between 2022 and 2025, signalling the increasing importance of AI in driving both economic growth and business development.
The programme will also assist in bridging the digital divide by making these tools accessible to a wide range of individuals, whether they are beginners or experienced professionals. To complement the free AI tool access, the government has also rolled out a variety of AI-related educational programmes, ensuring that citizens can harness these new technologies effectively and equitably.
In parallel with the AI tool initiative, Singapore has announced the establishment of the National AI Council to lead the country's efforts in fostering AI development. The council will act as a pivotal body to align the government’s AI policies with the needs of both the economy and society. Wong noted that the council would focus on creating a framework for AI innovation while ensuring data governance and digital ethics are prioritised.
The National AI Council will drive forward policies that will not only enable businesses to innovate but will also shape the future of industries such as advanced manufacturing, connectivity, and financial services. By harnessing AI to advance these sectors, Singapore is positioning itself as a key player in the global economy.
Singapore’s AI-led growth strategy comes at a crucial time, with the government aiming to tackle challenges posed by global geopolitical tensions, cybersecurity threats, and climate change. The AI Council will guide the country through this transformation, focusing on making Singapore’s economy more resilient to external shocks while enhancing national capabilities in critical sectors.
Furthermore, the government is prioritising economic stability, with the Ministry of Finance forecasting a budget surplus of S$8.5 billion for FY2026, reflecting a robust fiscal outlook despite the global challenges ahead.
As the country accelerates its push for AI-powered growth, Wong emphasised the importance of digital literacy, data security, and ethical AI usage. “AI can help us overcome our structural limitations, such as limited natural resources and an aging population,” he said. “It is essential to create an environment where AI can truly benefit society, improve productivity, and foster new growth opportunities.”
The establishment of the National AI Council and the provision of free AI tools to citizens are just the beginning. In the years ahead, Singapore aims to lead the way in AI-driven solutions that support both the workforce and businesses alike, paving the way for a future where AI and human talent go hand in hand in transforming industries and improving lives.
As Singapore navigates the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the country is uniquely positioned to capitalise on AI’s potential to build a more inclusive and innovative society.