Longstay Visa: A Move to Attract Foreign Investment and Boost Tourism Cities

Thailand Longstay has partnered with Sansiri to promote the Longstay Visa, offering foreign nationals the opportunity to purchase condos worth 3 million baht or more, and secure long-term residence rights. This collaboration aims to stimulate the economy in key tourist cities across Thailand.
The deal between Sansiri Public Company Limited and Thailand Longstay is more than just a condo sales campaign – it’s an “economic tool.” The straightforward conditions for obtaining the visa allow foreign nationals to purchase a condo for 3 million baht or more, granting them the right to apply for the Longstay Visa. This not only sells prime locations in tourist cities like Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya, but also offers "long-term residency rights."
Unlocking Foreigners’ Pain Points
Previously, foreigners wanting to live long-term in Thailand had to face complicated visa procedures. This partnership offers a one-stop solution: buy a condo, and you’ll also receive visa services.
What foreigners get includes:
This solution transforms a pain point regarding paperwork into a tangible value proposition.
A National Strategy for Economic Growth
This collaboration is not just beneficial for the companies involved – it aligns with national strategies to position Thailand as a world-class destination. When foreigners settle in Thailand, the money they spend doesn’t stop at the condo price. It circulates throughout the local economy, benefiting restaurants, hospitals, tourism, jobs, and spending in the community. Longstay is not just a buzzword; it’s a long-term economic engine.
Phuket as the Pilot Model
This model was first introduced at an Investment Talk with the RHEA by Sansiri project at Surin Beach, Phuket, a globally recognized tourist destination where demand for real estate from foreign nationals remains strong.
This deal demonstrates that Sansiri is not just selling homes – it is creating a “lifestyle package” that connects real estate with national policies. Real estate is now being used as an economic tool.
Real Estate as an Economic Driver
As the global competition for attracting investors intensifies, countries that make it easier for foreigners to settle in will have the advantage. This condo deal, priced at 3 million baht, is not only an opportunity for buyers but also a move for Thailand's economy, aiming to bring in foreign capital and keep it circulating within the country for as long as possible.