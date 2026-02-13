Longstay Visa: A Move to Attract Foreign Investment and Boost Tourism Cities

Thailand Longstay has partnered with Sansiri to promote the Longstay Visa, offering foreign nationals the opportunity to purchase condos worth 3 million baht or more, and secure long-term residence rights. This collaboration aims to stimulate the economy in key tourist cities across Thailand.

The deal between Sansiri Public Company Limited and Thailand Longstay is more than just a condo sales campaign – it’s an “economic tool.” The straightforward conditions for obtaining the visa allow foreign nationals to purchase a condo for 3 million baht or more, granting them the right to apply for the Longstay Visa. This not only sells prime locations in tourist cities like Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya, but also offers "long-term residency rights."

Unlocking Foreigners’ Pain Points

Previously, foreigners wanting to live long-term in Thailand had to face complicated visa procedures. This partnership offers a one-stop solution: buy a condo, and you’ll also receive visa services.

What foreigners get includes:

Free long-term visa processing fees

Priority service to expedite the process

Airport fast-track at Suvarnabhumi Airport

This solution transforms a pain point regarding paperwork into a tangible value proposition.