Foreign condo transfers slump to THB44bn as India surges

Thailand’s property market is facing another major test in 2026, after new figures from the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) of the Government Housing Bank pointed to a clear slowdown in foreign demand in 2025—long viewed as a key engine of the condominium market.

A global economic slowdown has hit foreign condo demand hard, with the first nine months of 2025 showing sharp declines in both volume and value as Chinese buyers—still the largest group—pulled back amid liquidity strains. In contrast, Indian buyers have emerged as a fast-rising force, typically purchasing larger, higher-priced units for real residential use.

The shift is fuelling what developers describe as a “changing of the guard” in 2026, as the market looks beyond China towards higher-quality demand from India, as well as Europe and the United States, while weak domestic purchasing power remains a key risk.