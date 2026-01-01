Next govt urged to roll out urgent measures to boost market

Three real estate associations say they will ask the next government to implement three urgent measures and eight long-term proposals to revive the sluggish housing and condominium markets and put the sector on a more sustainable footing.
Prasert Taedullayasatit, president of the Thai Condominium Association, said his group, together with the Housing Business Association and the Thai Real Estate Association, would submit the so-called “8+3” package to the next government as soon as possible.
He said the proposals were designed to balance short-term economic stimulus with longer-term reforms aimed at strengthening the property market.
Prasert said the three associations would propose the following urgent steps to the new government after the February 8 election:
He said the urgent measures would ease pressure on housing loan borrowers and help maintain stability in the housing market.
Beyond the short-term steps, Prasert said the government should pursue longer-term measures, including:
“Adopting the 8+3 model would help make Thailand’s property market more sustainable, reduce risks from borrower pressures, and serve as a key tool for driving the Thai economy in 2026,” he said.