Next govt urged to roll out urgent measures to boost market

Three real estate associations say they will ask the next government to implement three urgent measures and eight long-term proposals to revive the sluggish housing and condominium markets and put the sector on a more sustainable footing.

Prasert Taedullayasatit, president of the Thai Condominium Association, said his group, together with the Housing Business Association and the Thai Real Estate Association, would submit the so-called “8+3” package to the next government as soon as possible.

He said the proposals were designed to balance short-term economic stimulus with longer-term reforms aimed at strengthening the property market.