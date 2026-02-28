Brokers see UBS stake in TRUE as vote of confidence in Thai telecoms, re-rating hopes grow

Following a report on the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s disclosure system regarding a change in the shareholding structure of True Corporation Plc (TRUE), analysts in the capital market have viewed UBS AG’s large acquisition of TRUE shares from the CP Group as a positive signal for the industry outlook and the company’s medium- to long-term growth potential.

A source among analysts said the investment by a global financial institution reflects confidence in the structure of Thailand’s telecom market. After the sector’s merger in 2023, price competition has become less intense and the industry has moved into a phase of harvesting synergies in both network costs and operating expenses, supporting more stable trends for EBITDA and cash flow.

The analyst source added: “The market structure is clearer today. Duplicate investment has fallen, and the quality of earnings is more sustainable than before. This is the moment large institutions begin to increase their weighting again.”