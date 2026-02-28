High tides to raise flood risk in Bangkok and six central provinces until March 5

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an urgent warning for Bangkok and six central provinces—Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Samut Prakan—to closely monitor high-tide conditions from February 28 to March 5, 2026.

DDPM forecasts that water levels in the Chao Phraya River around the Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Phra Chulachomklao Fort, and nearby areas will be elevated during February 28-March 5, 2026, particularly between 5:00am and 9:00am, when tidal influence is expected to peak. Water levels may reach around 1.80-1.90 metres above mean sea level, about 0.10-0.20 metres above the critical threshold, potentially causing riverbank overflow and rising levels in rivers and canals. This could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, communities outside flood barriers, and places without permanent flood defences.