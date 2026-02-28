High tides to raise flood risk in Bangkok and six central provinces until March 5

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an urgent warning for Bangkok and six central provinces—Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Samut Prakan—to closely monitor high-tide conditions from February 28 to March 5, 2026.
DDPM forecasts that water levels in the Chao Phraya River around the Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Phra Chulachomklao Fort, and nearby areas will be elevated during February 28-March 5, 2026, particularly between 5:00am and 9:00am, when tidal influence is expected to peak. Water levels may reach around 1.80-1.90 metres above mean sea level, about 0.10-0.20 metres above the critical threshold, potentially causing riverbank overflow and rising levels in rivers and canals. This could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, communities outside flood barriers, and places without permanent flood defences.
Areas under high-tide watch include Bangkok and the following provinces/districts:
DDPM said it has coordinated with the six provinces and Bangkok to maintain vigilance and asked authorities to publicise the high-tide periods and safety guidance. Relevant agencies and private operators along rivers and canals—such as riverbank protection works and floating restaurants—along with residents in riverside and low-lying risk areas, are advised to move belongings to higher ground, closely monitor conditions, and stay alert. DDPM also called for disaster-response tools, machinery and operational teams to be positioned in risk areas, ready to respond immediately and assist affected residents.
People can follow alerts via the THAI DISASTER ALERT application and DDPM updates on Facebook: DDPM and X: @DDPMNews. Those affected can report incidents and request assistance via LINE: @1784DDPM or the 1784 emergency hotline (24 hours).