High tide, saltwater intrusion to hit 5 provinces, May 27–June 1

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued a warning regarding anticipated high tides and the risk of seawater intrusion, following ongoing monitoring in coordination with the Hydrographic Department.

During the period from May 27 to June 1 , 2025, elevated sea levels are expected along the Chao Phraya River, particularly around Phra Chulachomklao Fort and nearby areas, between 7pm and midnight.

Forecasts indicate that water levels in this zone may reach 1.70 to 2.00 metres above mean sea level, which is approximately 0.30 metres higher than the critical threshold.