Samut Prakan roads flooded because of high tide

Rising seawater because of a high tide late Sunday morning caused several main roads in Bangkok’s neighbouring province of Samut Prakan to be inundated, officials said.
Officials said the high tide could continue for a few more days and so the roads would be underwater during high-tide times.
Among the affected roads was Suksawat-Pom Phra Jul Road, which is a two-lane road, and was underwater from the Phra Samut Chedi Intersection to the front of Wat Laem Pha Fah for about 3 kilometres.
That section of the road looked like a canal and the water levels at certain spots were 80-90 centimetres deep.
Several motorcycles that attempted to wade through the water on the section of the road suffered engine stalling.
Pol Lt Col Ongart Srithong, traffic inspector of the Phra Samut Chedi police station, said the seawater rose very high and flooded the roads because there were strong winds coupled with the high tide.
He added that flooding would occur again on Monday if there were strong winds from the sea.
The outbound Suksawat Road heading to Phra Samut Chedi district was also flooded and police were deployed to help direct traffic at the flooded spots.
About 2km of Pracha Samakkhi Road, which is connected to Suksawat Road, was also underwater.