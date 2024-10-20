Samut Prakan roads flooded because of high tide

Rising seawater because of a high tide late Sunday morning caused several main roads in Bangkok’s neighbouring province of Samut Prakan to be inundated, officials said.

Officials said the high tide could continue for a few more days and so the roads would be underwater during high-tide times.

Among the affected roads was Suksawat-Pom Phra Jul Road, which is a two-lane road, and was underwater from the Phra Samut Chedi Intersection to the front of Wat Laem Pha Fah for about 3 kilometres.

That section of the road looked like a canal and the water levels at certain spots were 80-90 centimetres deep.