Samut Prakan’s coastal areas flooded as 4 other provinces warned of high tide

Coastal areas of Samut Prakan were flooded on Thursday morning due to a high tide, while the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) warned four other provinces to brace for its impact.

On Thursday morning, the high tide caused flooding on Soi Krathing Daeng in Phra Samut Chedi and on a road in front of a police station in Tambon Ban Khlong Suan.

The ONWR had previously warned that the high tide could cause the Chao Phraya, Tha Chin, and Mae Klong rivers to overflow in certain areas. It advised residents outside flood embankments to prepare for possible flooding.