True Corporation Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Profitability; Proposes THB 4.1 Billion Final Dividend for Q4 2025



Financial Performance Highlights

True Corporation recorded its fourth consecutive quarter of net profit after tax, supported by cost savings from spectrum acquisition and operational efficiencies. Service revenue excluding interconnection for Q425 declined 1.0% year-on-year and 0.2% from the previous quarter driven by lower contribution from online and PayTV segments. Adjusted for lower domestic roaming revenue, service revenue declined 0.2% year-on-year while remaining flat Quarter-on-quarter. Anticipated reduction in network rental income following the expiration of network rental agreement with National Telecom (NT) from August 2025 contributed to a total revenue decline of 10.1% year-on-year. Product sales decline 1.4% year-on-year while increasing 36.9% quarter-on-quarter following the launch of iPhone.

Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization recorded a substantial decline of 28.8% year‑on‑year, primarily on account of elimination of spectrum rental cost due to expiry of spectrum arrangement contract with NT. Network costs decreased 27.5% year‑on‑year, driven by acquisition of spectrum and cost savings from network modernization. SG&A expenses increased 5.5% year‑on‑year, on account of slightly higher outsourcing and marketings spends. Other cost of providing services declined 8.4% year-on-year reflecting net savings from EPL.

Since the completion of its amalgamation, True Corporation has achieved an EBITDA improvement of THB 8.4 billion. For Q425, the Company reported an EBITDA improvement of 10.3% year‑on‑year and 3.2% quarter‑on‑quarter, driven primarily by the spectrum acquisition and associated cost efficiencies. EBITDA for the full year of 2025 increased by 7.0% year‑on‑year. The Company’s EBITDA margin to service revenue improved by 6.9 percentage points year‑on‑year, reaching 67.5% for the quarter. True Corporation’s leverage ratio stood at 4.0x at the end of Q4 2025, reflecting a reduction of 0.2x from both the prior year and the previous quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, True Corporation reported a net profit after tax of THB 4.0 billion. The Company recognized one‑time non‑cash items amounting to THB 2.1 billion related to impairment of investments, assets and goodwill, netted off with gain from deferred tax assets and investment in associates. Excluding these one‑off effects, normalized net profit after tax amounted to THB 6.1 billion. Capital expenditure for the quarter amounted to THB 11.5 billion, with CAPEX representing 24% of sales for the period.



Key Financial Indicators for FY25 and Q425

Service revenue excluding IC: THB 164.8 billion for FY25, declining 0.7% year-on-year THB 41.2 billion in Q425, declining 1.0% year-on-year and 0.2% quarter-on-quarter

EBITDA: THB 105.0 billion for FY25, increasing by 7.0% year-on-year THB 27.8 billion in Q425, increasing by 10.3% year-on-year and 3.2% quarter-on-quarter

EBITDA margin (to service revenue): 63.7% for FY25 67.5% for Q425

Net profit After Tax (NPAT): THB 9.2 billion, THB 19.2 billion (normalized for one-time effects) for FY25 THB 4.0 billion, THB 6.1 billion (normalized for one-time effects) for Q425

Recommended Final Dividend (Q425): THB 4.1 billion (THB 0.12 Dividend Per Share), reflecting a payout ratio of 104% of reported NPAT and 68% of normalized NPAT. FY25 dividend amounted to THB 10.7 billion (THB 0.31 Dividend Per Share), reflecting payout ratio of 116% of reported NPAT and 56% of normalized NPAT.

About True Corporation

As Thailand’s leading telecom-tech company, True Corporation empowers people and businesses with connected solutions that advance society sustainably. True’s world-class voice and data services enable a lifestyle ecosystem of global entertainment, exclusive privileges, and seamless connectivity. Through our AI-augmented innovation, we contribute to a more productive, healthier, and safer world.