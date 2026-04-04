Thailand Pivots to ‘Quality Tourism’ as Global Economic Headwinds Force Target Revision

Thailand welcomes 9.3 million arrivals in Q1, but the Tourism Authority shifts focus to high-spending travellers as global economic pressures bite.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has signalled a decisive shift in its national strategy, moving away from chasing record-breaking arrival numbers in favour of a "Value over Volume" model.

The move comes as the agency adjusts its annual targets in response to a cooling global economy and persistent logistical constraints.

Data released for the first quarter of 2026 reveals that Thailand welcomed 9.31 million foreign arrivals between 1 January and 31 March.

While the figures show a robust recovery, tourism officials are concerned by a widening gap between visitor volume and actual revenue growth.