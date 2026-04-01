Thailand welcomes 9.17m foreign visitors Jan 1-Mar 29, down 2.29% year on year

Thailand recorded 9,174,586 foreign tourist arrivals between January 1 and March 29, 2026, a decline of 2.29% year on year, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The ministry estimated foreign visitor spending over the period at around 446,765 million baht.

Top five source markets (Jan 1-Mar 29, 2026)

China — 1,468,333 Malaysia — 947,123 Russia — 714,424 India — 614,016 South Korea — 409,331

Natreeya Taweewong, permanent secretary of the ministry, said that in the past week (March 23-29, 2026) travel demand eased as short-haul markets wound down after the Eid al-Fitr holiday period, while long-haul travel also moved into the tail end of the season. She noted, however, that long-haul demand has shown signs of improving as some travellers adjust to more direct flight routings from Europe to Thailand.