Thailand tops 8.5m foreign arrivals despite 2.97% dip

Thailand welcomed 8.54 million foreign tourists between January 1 and March 22, 2026, generating about 417.216 billion baht in revenue, although total arrivals were still down 2.97% from the same period last year.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports said on Tuesday that cumulative foreign arrivals had reached 8,544,484, with China remaining the largest source market overall at 1,377,750 visitors, followed by Malaysia with 854,438, Russia with 668,479, India with 566,337 and South Korea with 391,040.

Natreeya Taweewong, permanent secretary for tourism and sports, said Thailand had now passed the 8 million mark for foreign arrivals this year, with cumulative visitor numbers exceeding 8.5 million.