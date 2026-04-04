Eagle down: Iran strikes US warplane in mid-air

The conflict in the Middle East has escalated sharply following reports that Iran has shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet over its central airspace, marking a significant development that challenges assumptions about US air dominance in the region.

According to reports, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the strike, describing it as a successful interception of one of the US military’s most advanced combat aircraft.





In response, US forces reportedly launched an urgent search-and-rescue (SAR) operation. This involved deploying an A-10 Thunderbolt II, also known as the Warthog, along with two Black Hawk helicopter aircraft to locate and recover the pilots.

However, the rescue mission itself came under attack. Reports indicate that the A-10 aircraft was struck and went down near Kuwaiti airspace, while the helicopters sustained damage, though all crew members were reported safe.

US officials have confirmed that one of the F-15E pilots has been successfully rescued and is currently receiving medical treatment. The status of the second pilot remains unknown.