Eagle down: Iran strikes US warplane in mid-air

The conflict in the Middle East has escalated sharply following reports that Iran has shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet over its central airspace, marking a significant development that challenges assumptions about US air dominance in the region.
According to reports, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the strike, describing it as a successful interception of one of the US military’s most advanced combat aircraft.
In response, US forces reportedly launched an urgent search-and-rescue (SAR) operation. This involved deploying an A-10 Thunderbolt II, also known as the Warthog, along with two Black Hawk helicopter aircraft to locate and recover the pilots.
However, the rescue mission itself came under attack. Reports indicate that the A-10 aircraft was struck and went down near Kuwaiti airspace, while the helicopters sustained damage, though all crew members were reported safe.
US officials have confirmed that one of the F-15E pilots has been successfully rescued and is currently receiving medical treatment. The status of the second pilot remains unknown.
Meanwhile, Iranian authorities have intensified efforts to locate the missing pilot. Reports say a provincial official in southwestern Iran, together with local business groups, has offered a reward of approximately US$60,000 (around 2 million baht) for information leading to the pilot’s capture.
State-linked media outlet Nour News also broadcast messages urging civilians to assist in the search, including calls that have raised concern due to their aggressive tone.
Military analysts suggest that the downing of the F-15E Strike Eagle may be linked to the use of advanced passive infrared detection technology, which allows aircraft to be tracked through heat signatures without relying on radar systems. Such systems can reduce warning time for pilots and increase the effectiveness of surprise engagements.
Reacting to the incident, Donald Trump described the situation bluntly, saying: “No, not at all. No, it’s war,” while declining to provide further details on potential next steps.
In a related development, Israel is reported to have postponed certain planned operations against Iran to allow US forces to focus on recovering personnel.
The F-15E Strike Eagle is regarded as one of the most capable two-seat fighter aircraft in the world, with an estimated value of around US$65 million (approximately 2.1 billion baht). Its reported loss represents not only a significant material setback but also a potential blow to operational confidence.