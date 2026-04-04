War fuels inflation risks as IMF urges prudent fiscal response

Fertiliser is one of the clearest examples. Roughly one-third of fertiliser shipments move through the Strait of Hormuz, and any disruption there is amplifying fears over food prices. The timing is especially sensitive because the interruption comes at the start of the planting season in the Northern Hemisphere, threatening crop yields and harvests later in the year. For poorer countries, where food accounts for a far larger share of household spending, the consequences could stretch well beyond economics into social and political instability.

Other industrial inputs could also tighten. Gulf states are major suppliers of helium, which is used in products ranging from semiconductors to medical equipment. Indonesia, which produces about half the world’s nickel used in electric vehicle batteries, could also face sulphur shortages needed for metal processing if trade dislocations deepen.

The inflation threat is therefore broader than just a spike at the petrol pump. Historically, prolonged rises in oil prices have pushed inflation higher while dragging on growth. Over time, more expensive transport and production filter through into the prices of finished goods and services. For countries that had only recently brought inflation closer to target, the war risks reopening an unwelcome new round of price pressure.

The IMF also warns of a second-round danger: inflation expectations. If households and businesses come to believe high inflation will persist, they may start building that assumption into wages and prices, making inflation much more difficult to control without causing a sharper economic slowdown.

Financial markets are already reflecting some of that stress. Global share prices have fallen, bond yields have risen across major advanced economies and many emerging markets, and volatility has increased. Although the sell-off is still more limited than in some past global crises, the result is a renewed tightening of financial conditions.

That is where debt becomes central. Many countries were already grappling with historically high debt loads before this latest shock. The IMF has separately warned that mounting public debt and higher interest rates are forcing increasingly difficult trade-offs, leaving governments with less room to cushion fresh external shocks. Its broad advice is that responses must be tailored carefully to each country, with particular caution for those with limited reserves and little fiscal space.

For Thailand and many other import-dependent economies, the message is clear: the war’s economic damage is now travelling through fuel, food, fertiliser, trade routes and financial markets at the same time. And for governments already managing stretched budgets, the challenge is no longer just inflation itself, but how to contain it without worsening debt vulnerabilities or choking off recovery.