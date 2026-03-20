IMF closely monitors Iran war, warns of higher inflation and slower global growth

Speaking to reporters on Thursday (March 19), IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said the conflict’s economic effect would depend on how long it lasts, how intense it becomes and how far it spreads.

She said the Fund had not received any formal requests for emergency financing, but stood ready to support member countries if needed.

Kozack said IMF officials were already in contact with finance ministers, central bank governors and regional institutions as the war continued to disrupt seaborne shipments of oil and natural gas, driving Brent crude above US$100 a barrel.

The IMF will reflect the impact of the conflict in an updated global economic outlook due in mid-April at the IMF-World Bank spring meetings, she said.

According to Kozack, oil and gas prices have climbed by more than 50% over the past month, lifting Brent above US$100 a barrel.

She added that disruptions to fertiliser shipments, along with transport problems, had also increased the risk of food price rises, which could be substantial depending on the duration and severity of the war.

Nearly three weeks into the conflict, with no clear end in sight, European powers and Japan said on Thursday they would work to steady energy markets and join what they called appropriate efforts to reopen the Gulf’s vital energy chokepoint.