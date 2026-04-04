Anutin's government must act now, global energy expert says

Thailand must act now to tackle the energy crisis before it is too late, according to Thai energy expert Panurach Dumrongthai.

While US President Donald Trump has claimed the war in the Middle East could end within two to three weeks, ongoing conflicts have already sent shockwaves across Thailand, as diesel prices in have risen by almost 60%.

Panurach emphasised that the worst-case scenario is not rising prices, but declining oil reserves due to import shortages.

“In Thailand, daily oil consumption reaches roughly one million barrels of crude oil. However, in April, the government has only confirmed a supply of 24 million barrels, meaning Thailand’s oil reserves will begin to decline from this month,” he said.

He added that the situation will worsen, as the government has secured only 9 million barrels for May. He estimated a combined shortfall of 27 million barrels over April and May.