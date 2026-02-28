EC: Not suing public or media; case targets six suspect groups

1. A group of persons obstructed the EC’s work, because some eligible voters did not come to vote after learning that cameras would be installed to observe this matter.

Some people who came to vote, upon reaching the front of the polling station and seeing a video camera set up, decided not to vote. There were news reports that images of the public that were recorded would be put into a technological process so identities could be identified from the photographs, with the target being those who voted that day.

2. An act of reading the barcode on ballot papers to reach information about which candidate a voter chose is a dishonest act as prescribed by law. The EC therefore has the power and duty to proceed under the law.

3. The claim that the EC is taking action against or suing citizens is not true. In the past, the EC has never prosecuted anyone. There was only a first case in Chonburi, Constituency 1, by the constituency election director for Constituency 1 only, because it was an individual’s act that violated the law with dishonest intent, not action in the capacity of ordinary citizens.

4. The case of names of persons as in the EC’s complaint filed with the Crime Suppression Division, Royal Thai Police, because they are a group of people who appeared at the scene, with evidence of jointly presenting information, photographs, and other evidence showing involvement with the organised process.

5. The case of names of persons as in the EC’s complaint filed with the Crime Suppression Division, Royal Thai Police, because the individuals had an appointment with the organised group to reveal what had been done on a public stage, but did not appear at the scene. Their behaviour indicates they are also involved in the organised process.

6. There were posts on social media throughout, both from persons in the organised group who compiled various matters about barcodes on ballot papers to make the election vote not secret, using dishonest methods, and there was an organised effort to spin narratives in various forms, causing disorder, which could be a threat to national security.

However, the EC stressed that election management and referendums adhere strictly to the Constitution B.E. 2560 and amendments, Section 85, requiring voting to be direct and secret, supervising every step to be transparent, verifiable, and fair to all sides, with no exceptions and no double standards.