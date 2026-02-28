People's Party says EC lawsuits risk silencing scrutiny

But over the past 1–2 weeks, instead of the EC choosing a method of communicating and clarifying to the public and the media—who have consistently raised observations—in a format that allows questions and answers in order to dispel doubts, the EC has chosen one-way communication through written statements that cannot ease doubts on many points.

Most recently, last night (February 27), the EC issued a statement confirming media reports that the EC had filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division to prosecute members of the public who had scrutinised the EC regarding ballot papers.

This includes the incident on February 22, when there was a re-election at Polling Unit 9, Constituency 15, Bangkok.

The names reported to have been complained against are expected to include academics, civil society, journalists, and Parit Wacharasindhu, spokesperson for the People’s Party.

Regarding the filing of complaints to prosecute citizens and the media, the People’s Party expresses strong disagreement with the EC’s decision as follows: