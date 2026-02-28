People's Party says EC lawsuits risk silencing scrutiny

On February 28, 2026, the People’s Party posted an image with a message on the party’s Facebook page stating that the EC should answer people’s questions by providing clarification and facilitating scrutiny, not by responding to citizens and the media through legal action with allegations that are disproportionate and risk being seen as a gag lawsuit.
The general election on February 8 was an election management process filled with doubts and criticism from the public about efficiency and transparency—
But over the past 1–2 weeks, instead of the EC choosing a method of communicating and clarifying to the public and the media—who have consistently raised observations—in a format that allows questions and answers in order to dispel doubts, the EC has chosen one-way communication through written statements that cannot ease doubts on many points.
Most recently, last night (February 27), the EC issued a statement confirming media reports that the EC had filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division to prosecute members of the public who had scrutinised the EC regarding ballot papers.
This includes the incident on February 22, when there was a re-election at Polling Unit 9, Constituency 15, Bangkok.
The names reported to have been complained against are expected to include academics, civil society, journalists, and Parit Wacharasindhu, spokesperson for the People’s Party.
Regarding the filing of complaints to prosecute citizens and the media, the People’s Party expresses strong disagreement with the EC’s decision as follows:
Regarding the complaint to prosecute Parit Wacharasindhu, spokesperson for the People’s Party, Parit travelled to the report-receiving centre at the Central Investigation Bureau yesterday (February 27) to affirm his good faith, and called on the EC to clearly communicate what allegation it has filed against him and what facts. Parit said in an interview that he is confident he did not do anything against the law.
Amid doubts and mistrust among the public about the EC’s election management, the People’s Party believes that if the EC wants to restore public confidence in the EC’s performance, what the EC should do must not be to protect itself through prosecuting citizens and the media who are carrying out scrutiny, but to protect itself by making everything transparent, verifiable, and free of doubts.