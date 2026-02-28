The T-Beauty Ascendance: Thailand's New Global Beauty Frontier

"T-Beauty", or Thai Beauty, is rapidly transforming from a local success story into a significant global trend, blending Thailand's rich cultural heritage with cutting-edge dermatological innovation.

While Korean beauty (K-Beauty) and Japan Beauty (J-Beauty) has long dominated Asian markets, T-Beauty is now emerging as a distinct force across Southeast Asia and beyond, capturing international attention through a unique combination of cultural influence, innovation, and strategic positioning.

According to industry data, Thailand's beauty market is now valued at over $8 billion, with robust annual growth exceeding 10 per cent—significantly outpacing the nation's 3 per cent economic growth and the global beauty market's 6.3 per cent average.

This surge is underpinned by a sophisticated ecosystem of over 760 internationally certified OEM/ODM manufacturers and a new generation of brands that have surpassed the billion-baht revenue milestone.



