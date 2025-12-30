Commerce Ministry identifies 10 ‘rising star’ business types for 2026

4. Finance and investment (commercial banks and virtual banks)

Poonpong said rapid consumer migration to digital channels is forcing banks to adapt to stay competitive, including via branchless “virtual bank” models.

In January–November 2025, there were two newly registered entities in the virtual bank segment, with registered capital of THB550 million.

The DBD also reported that in 2024, the sector’s total revenue stood at THB1,186.622 billion, up 7.21% from 2023.

Lifestyle businesses (five business types)

Poonpong said lifestyle businesses are increasingly shaped by consumers seeking experiences, emotions and identity-led choices.

1. Wholesale and retail cosmetics

Backed by health-and-beauty trends and rising online purchasing through social commerce, the DBD said the cosmetics trade has shown strong potential despite broader economic conditions.

In January–November 2025, new registrations reached 1,457, up 246 (20.3%) from 1,211 a year earlier.

Registered capital rose to THB2.23 billion, up THB364 million (19.5%).

In 2024, the category recorded total revenue of THB195.692 billion, up THB24.768 billion (14.5%) from 2023.

2. Interior design, wood products and wooden furniture

This group covers three sub-types: interior design and decoration, veneer/wood products manufacturing, and wooden furniture manufacturing.

The DBD said businesses are shifting towards more design-led products to meet changing demand, while still facing headwinds from volatility in US import tariff adjustments, given that the US is Thailand’s top furniture export market.

The DBD noted that overall Thai furniture exports in 2025 still expanded by 9.3%, supported by front-loading as trading partners accelerated imports to build inventories before tariff measures took effect.

In January–November 2025, new registrations totalled 555, up 54 (10.8%) from 501 a year earlier, while registered capital increased to THB964 million, up THB112 million (13.2%).

In 2024, total revenue was THB144.856 billion, up THB17.981 billion(14.2%) from 2023.

3. Pet-related products

Split into pet food manufacturing and pet retail and accessories, the sector is benefiting from “pets as family” behaviour and rising demand for premium goods.

In January–November 2025, registrations rose to 214, up 33 (18.2%) from 181 a year earlier.

Registered capital increased to THB392 million, up THB127 million (48%).

In 2024, total revenue reached THB101.133 billion, up THB12.555 billion (14.2%) from 2023.

4. Non-alcoholic beverages and lifestyle drinks

This group includes non-alcoholic beverages, high-energy drinks, and lifestyle drinks.

The DBD said the category has become a barometer of modern purchasing power, reflecting health-focused demand and specialised product innovation.

In January–November 2025, new registrations fell to 153, down 73 (32.30%) from 226 a year earlier.

But registered capital jumped to THB11.32111 billion, up from THB532 millionin the same period of 2024, an increase of 21.28 times.

In 2024, total revenue was THB105.692 billion, up THB4.032 billion (3.97%) from 2023.

5. Film production

Poonpong said Thailand’s soft power push is supporting content exports, particularly Boys’ Love/Girls’ Love (BL/GL) series that can generate added value through licensing and fan-meeting activities.

In January–November 2025, new registrations totalled 138, down one (0.7%) from 139 a year earlier.

Registered capital fell to THB189 million, down THB204 million (51.9%) year on year.

In 2024, total revenue was THB13.411 billion, down THB188 million (1.4%) from 2023, but net profit rose sharply to THB474 million, up THB238 million (100.3%) from THB236 million in 2023.

Health-related businesses (one business type)

The DBD said businesses tied to healthcare and pharmaceuticals will support Thailand’s ambitions to be a global medical hub while meeting rising demand from an ageing society.

The group comprises three sub-types: wholesale/retail pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, hospitals, and specialised hospitals.

It projected total spending by older people could reach THB2.2 trillion in 2029, driven by demand from wealthier seniors and the adoption of Caretech, including AI and IoT, to strengthen confidence and service standards, attract foreign customers and support Thailand’s positioning as a retirement destination.

In January–November 2025, the sector recorded 1,648 new registrations, up 179 (12.2%) from 1,469 a year earlier.

Registered capital totalled THB3.48 billion, down THB2.818 billion (44.7%) year on year.

In 2024, total revenue stood at THB1,103.906 billion, up THB70.937 billion (6.9%) from 2023.

Poonpong said the “rising star” list reflects how Thailand’s economic structure is shifting towards innovation and technology while responding to consumer lifestyle demand, adding that the data should help entrepreneurs and investors plan and stay aligned with future trends.