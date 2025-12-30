BOT warns NPLs may persist in 2026; major banks move to protect loan quality

Thailand’s non-performing loan (NPL) problem is set to remain a major concern in 2026, even as falling interest rates provide some relief for borrowers, according to the Bank of Thailand (BOT), top bank executives and research analysts.

They say fragile economic conditions, uneven income recovery and weak debt-servicing capacity among both businesses and households continue to weigh on loan quality, keeping credit risks elevated into next year.

NPLs are still a major challenge for the economy

Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand, said NPLs remain a “big test” for the banking system and the broader Thai economy in 2026, with the situation still “worrying”.

He expressed hope that an easing interest-rate cycle, driven by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), would help reduce borrowers’ debt burden, improving repayment capacity over time.