BoT tightens checks on FX inflows to ease baht pressure

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has tightened supervision of foreign-exchange inflows by raising documentation checks for large transactions of US$200,000 or more, aiming to reduce pressure from baht appreciation and prevent undesirable transactions.





Pimpan Charoenkwan, assistant governor for financial markets at the BoT, said the central bank has strengthened oversight of inbound FX transactions to prevent cases where funds brought into Thailand do not match the declared source, or where transactions may be used for undesirable purposes.

The BoT has adjusted rules governing document verification for residents—both individuals and legal entities—when selling foreign currency to buy baht.

She said transactions involving residents selling US dollars to buy baht with a value above US$200,000 per transaction account for about 15% of the number of inbound resident transactions, but represent as much as 85% of the total value. The current threshold under which inflows are not subject to document checks could be exploited for undesirable transactions or financial misconduct, and—if the volume is large enough—could affect exchange-rate movements.