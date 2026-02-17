The Winter Olympics in 2040: How Climate Change is Shaping the Future of the Games



The Need for Adaptation in an Era of Uncertainty

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has already recognised the urgent need for change by postponing the decision to select the host of the 2030 Winter Olympics in order to better understand the climate impact on the event. This shift demonstrates that sustainability is no longer a mere option but the only viable way forward to ensure the longevity of the games.

This focus on sustainability goes beyond environmental concerns. IOC President Thomas Bach has repeatedly stressed the importance of adapting to changing circumstances, not just in terms of climate, but also in governance and the economic framework that underpins the games.



New Models for Hosting: A Collaborative Future

One potential solution to the mounting challenges is multi-location hosting. Countries such as Canada and Austria could host Winter Olympics across multiple venues, with ski resorts, ice rinks, and media centres spread across their national borders. This approach would drastically reduce the carbon footprint of constructing new infrastructure, creating a more sustainable model.

By embracing regional hosting, the Olympic Games can offer more equitable opportunities for local communities, boosting their economies while reducing environmental impact. The model could allow for greater flexibility, with venues using natural snow when possible, while keeping costs low and providing the necessary facilities for athletes and audiences.



Preserving the Spirit of the Olympics

Despite the challenges, the spirit of the Winter Olympics remains unchanged. The games continue to be a global stage where athletes push their limits and nations come together in a display of unity. With new approaches, the Olympics can continue to thrive in the face of global challenges, adapting to changing weather conditions while staying true to their legacy.

As the world faces more environmental and geopolitical challenges, it is clear that the future of the Winter Olympics lies in innovation. As long as we continue to adjust and rethink the traditional models, the games will endure—offering a platform for global cooperation, sustainability, and the spirit of human achievement. Through these innovative strategies, the Olympics will remain a symbol of the resilience and dedication of both athletes and organisers alike, paving the way for future generations to experience the joy and unity that these historic games bring.