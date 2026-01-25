US winter storm forces cancellation of over 13,000 flights nationwide

Forecasters warned that a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, alongside dangerously low temperatures, is expected to sweep across the eastern two-thirds of the country from Sunday and linger into next week.

President Donald Trump described the system as “historic” and, on Saturday, approved federal emergency disaster declarations for South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana and West Virginia.

In a message posted on Truth Social, he said the federal government would remain in contact with states along the storm’s path, urging people to stay safe and keep warm.

The Department of Homeland Security said 17 states, as well as Washington, D.C., had declared weather emergencies.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said tens of thousands of residents in affected southern states were without power and that utility crews were working to restore service as quickly as possible.