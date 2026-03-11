Thai Navy races to assist 23 crew after cargo ship attack near Hormuz

Three Thai crew members were still reportedly trapped on board a Thai cargo vessel after it was attacked in waters near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, as the Royal Thai Navy stepped up efforts to coordinate urgent assistance.
Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said the Maritime Traffic Control Centre under the Navy Operations Centre received an initial report at about 11am on March 11, 2026, that the Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree had come under attack shortly after leaving Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates at 3am.
The vessel, with a deadweight tonnage of about 30,000 tonnes, is owned by Precious Shipping Public Company Limited.
According to the Navy, the Royal Navy of Oman has already rescued 20 of the 23 Thai crew members, while efforts were continuing to assist the remaining three, who were still believed to be trapped on the ship.
The 20 rescued crew members were taken safely ashore in Khasab, Oman, where they were placed under protection.
Following the incident report, the Navy Operations Centre moved quickly to coordinate help through international maritime security cooperation channels. A Royal Thai Navy liaison officer stationed with the Combined Maritime Forces contacted the Thai Embassy in Muscat to seek immediate support.
The cause of the attack remains under investigation.
The Royal Thai Navy said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and intensify coordination with relevant agencies in Thailand and abroad to ensure that all 23 Thai crew members are brought to safety as quickly as possible. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.