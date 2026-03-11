Thai Navy races to assist 23 crew after cargo ship attack near Hormuz

Three Thai crew members were still reportedly trapped on board a Thai cargo vessel after it was attacked in waters near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, as the Royal Thai Navy stepped up efforts to coordinate urgent assistance.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said the Maritime Traffic Control Centre under the Navy Operations Centre received an initial report at about 11am on March 11, 2026, that the Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree had come under attack shortly after leaving Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates at 3am.

The vessel, with a deadweight tonnage of about 30,000 tonnes, is owned by Precious Shipping Public Company Limited.