Bangkok Airways, Nok Air issue delay notices after Phuket airport runway closure

In the latest update, Phuket International Airport reported progress in the case involving Air India Express flight AXB938 on the Hyderabad – Phuket route, which experienced a malfunction on the runway after landing at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday (March 11).
Officials are currently repairing the damaged landing gear and removing the disabled aircraft from the runway (Removal of Disabled Aircraft), with the operation expected to be completed by 9pm.
Meanwhile, Bangkok Airways and Nok Air have issued notices to customers regarding flight delays.
Passengers may check each airline’s announcement below.
Bangkok Airways issued a notice to passengers regarding the runway disruption at Phuket International Airport, stating that runway operations had been temporarily suspended in order to remove the aircraft and carry out safety checks in the area.
The incident may affect Bangkok Airways flights operating to and from Phuket International Airport on the following routes:
Some flights may therefore be delayed.
The airline asked passengers to check their flight status in advance through the following channels.
• Website: www.bangkokair.com
• Bangkok Airways Call Centre: 1771 or +66 (0)2 270 6699
• Bangkok Airways Official Facebook / Social Media
Nok Air
Nok Air has also issued a notice about flight delays due to the temporary runway closure at Phuket International Airport, stating that some of its flights on the Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Phuket and Phuket – Bangkok (Don Mueang) routes on Wednesday may be delayed.