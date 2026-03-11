Bangkok Airways, Nok Air issue delay notices after Phuket airport runway closure

In the latest update, Phuket International Airport reported progress in the case involving Air India Express flight AXB938 on the Hyderabad – Phuket route, which experienced a malfunction on the runway after landing at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday (March 11).

Officials are currently repairing the damaged landing gear and removing the disabled aircraft from the runway (Removal of Disabled Aircraft), with the operation expected to be completed by 9pm.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Airways and Nok Air have issued notices to customers regarding flight delays.

Passengers may check each airline’s announcement below.