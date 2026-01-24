Thai trade surplus with US, deficit with China continues, 2026 export risks

Over the past five years (2021-2025), Thailand has consistently enjoyed a trade surplus with the United States, while its trade deficit with China has increased every year.

The United States has remained a key export market for Thailand, driving growth in products like computers and electronics. Meanwhile, China has been a major source of imports, particularly for capital goods and raw materials. Despite this, Thailand’s trade balance with China continues to show a deficit.

For 2026, the outlook for Thai exports is more uncertain, as risks are emerging from both tariff measures from the United States and increasing geopolitical tensions that may impact global trade.

The Ministry of Commerce’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) forecasts a potential slowdown in exports, with growth expected to range from -3.1% to +1.1%. This projection is influenced by factors like tariffs, geopolitical issues, and the stronger Thai baht.

According to Nantapong Jiralertpong, Director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), Thailand’s export market with the US remains a critical driving force, even though growth is expected to slow compared to previous years. Meanwhile, China remains a structural challenge, with Thailand needing to adjust its strategy, shifting from reliance on exporting raw goods to focusing on higher-value-added products that meet changing consumer demands.