Trump threatens 100% tariff on Canada over China trade deal

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (January 24) threatened to hit Canada with a sweeping 100% tariff if it proceeds with a trade arrangement involving China, warning Prime Minister Mark Carney that such a move would put the country at risk.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump claimed China would “eat Canada alive”, saying Beijing would undermine Canadian businesses and damage the country’s social fabric and way of life.

He said that if Canada follows through on a deal with China, the United States would respond by imposing an immediate 100% tariff on all Canadian goods and products entering the US.

Carney, in a video released the same day, did not address Trump’s warning directly. Instead, he urged Canadians to buy domestic products, arguing that when the economy is under threat from abroad, the country should focus on what it can control and be its own best customer.

Carney travelled to China earlier this month in a bid to reset a strained relationship and reached a trade deal with Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the United States.

After the trip, Trump initially sounded supportive, telling reporters at the White House on January 16 that it was “a good thing” for Carney to sign a trade deal and that Canada should do so if it could.

On Saturday, Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada–US trade, said Ottawa was not pursuing a free trade agreement with China, adding that what had been achieved was the resolution of several important tariff issues.

The Chinese embassy in Canada said China was ready to work with Canada to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries’ leaders.