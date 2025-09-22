Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognise Palestinian state

The move was framed as an attempt to revive the two-state solution amid the prolonged Gaza conflict but immediately drew fierce condemnation from Israel.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the recognition was intended to “revive hope” for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. “The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels. The Israeli government’s escalating bombardment, coupled with starvation and devastation, is intolerable,” he declared, emphasising that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve a viable path to peace.

The announcement carried particular weight in Britain, given its historical role in the creation of Israel following World War Two. Starmer confirmed the decision in a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, acknowledging the UK’s 1917 support for a Jewish homeland while stressing the equal rights of non-Jewish communities.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stressed that Ottawa’s recognition was intended to support peaceful coexistence and was “no reward for terrorism”. Portugal’s Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel echoed this view, describing the step as consistent with Lisbon’s long-standing foreign policy and calling urgently for a ceasefire. Australia issued a similar statement, aligning itself with calls for a two-state outcome.