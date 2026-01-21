Davos 2026 opens in turmoil as Canada warns world order is ‘dead’

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos has begun in a notably heated atmosphere, after Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney used a major address to declare that the so-called “rules-based order” is effectively “dead” in practice and urged the world’s middle powers to unite against growing coercion by larger states.

Speaking in Davos on Tuesday night, Carney argued that recent events show the old framework no longer functions as advertised and that Canada and other countries have little choice but to build new alliances to confront pressure tactics and intimidation from major powers. His remarks drew a rare standing ovation from the audience, according to reports.

Although Carney did not explicitly name the United States or President Donald Trump, the thrust of his speech was widely interpreted as a direct response to Washington’s increasingly confrontational posture, particularly amid renewed US–Europe tensions linked to Greenland and fresh tariff threats.