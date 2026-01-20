Ekniti opens first day in Davos, leads “Team Thailand” talks with Big Tech and World Bank

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 19, 2026 — Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, began his first day at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 by leading a Thai delegation and senior executives from Thailand’s private sector in discussions with the World Bank and top global technology companies.

The meetings aimed to highlight Thailand’s role on the global stage, expand economic and investment cooperation, reinforce the country’s readiness as a key regional investment base, and support future industries.

Ekniti led public and private-sector representatives in talks with Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, to exchange views on the global economic outlook and cooperation to support Thailand’s economic development, the transition to a low-carbon society, and the creation of quality jobs at home. They also discussed Thailand’s preparations to host the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in October 2026.

He also met Mirek Dusek, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, and John Dutton, Head of WEF’s Uplink initiative. The discussions focused on connecting innovation networks—particularly startups—supporting next-generation entrepreneurs to access global investment opportunities, and advancing cooperation on sustainability and ESG, which is gaining prominence across the global private sector.