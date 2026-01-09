The Spirit of Davos: Can Schwab’s ‘Stakeholder Capitalism’ Survive a Fragmenting World?

As the 56th World Economic Forum approaches, leaders prepare to meet in Switzerland to tackle the dual challenges of AI ethics and global trade uncertainty.

In the early 1970s, against a backdrop of Cold War tensions and a global oil crisis, a German economics professor conceived a philosophy that would go on to redefine modern industry.

That philosophy—"Stakeholder Theory"—posited that a corporation’s duty extended far beyond its shareholders to include its employees, suppliers, and the very communities it inhabits.

Today, that vision of a socially responsible "Stakeholder Capitalism" remains the bedrock of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Reporting by Krungthep Turakij's journalist Pranee Muenphangwaree, it is clear that as the forum enters its 56th year, the "Spirit of Davos" is being called upon once again to navigate a world facing unprecedented technological and environmental upheaval.

A Legacy of Diplomacy

Prof Klaus Schwab, an engineer and economist, founded the WEF in 1971 as a non-profit foundation.

He chose the Alpine heights of Davos as a symbolic retreat from the mundane, inspired by the "Magic Mountain" of Swiss culture.