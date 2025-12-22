Thailand Set to Showcase Strategic Trade Vision at Davos 2026

Assistant Commerce Minister Kirida Paopichit confirms Minister Supajee Suthempun will join World Economic Forum to champion green trade and digital growth.

Dr Kirida Bhaopichitr, assistant to the Minister of Commerce, has confirmed that Thailand will take a central role at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2026.

The announcement follows high-level discussions between Dr Kirida and WEF executives.

The WEF has formally invited the Minister of Commerce, Suphajee Suthumpun, to attend the prestigious summit, scheduled for 19–23 January 2026.

The invitation marks a significant opportunity for Thailand to signal its economic pivot towards a "modern and competitive" trade framework on the global stage.

A Bespoke Diplomatic Agenda The Davos summit is uniquely structured to align with the specific priorities of national leaders.

For Thailand, the agenda will focus on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), digital economy governance, and the complexities of current geopolitics.

A key highlight will be a dedicated ASEAN session.

This platform will allow the Thai Commerce Minister to engage directly with global private-sector CEOs. Dr Kirida noted that the WEF is prepared to support ASEAN members in implementing the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).

