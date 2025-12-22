Thailand Set to Showcase Strategic Trade Vision at Davos 2026

Assistant Commerce Minister Kirida Paopichit confirms Minister Supajee Suthempun will join World Economic Forum to champion green trade and digital growth.
Dr Kirida Bhaopichitr, assistant to the Minister of Commerce, has confirmed that Thailand will take a central role at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2026.
The announcement follows high-level discussions between Dr Kirida and WEF executives.
The WEF has formally invited the Minister of Commerce, Suphajee Suthumpun, to attend the prestigious summit, scheduled for 19–23 January 2026.
The invitation marks a significant opportunity for Thailand to signal its economic pivot towards a "modern and competitive" trade framework on the global stage.
A Bespoke Diplomatic Agenda The Davos summit is uniquely structured to align with the specific priorities of national leaders.
For Thailand, the agenda will focus on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), digital economy governance, and the complexities of current geopolitics.
A key highlight will be a dedicated ASEAN session.
This platform will allow the Thai Commerce Minister to engage directly with global private-sector CEOs. Dr Kirida noted that the WEF is prepared to support ASEAN members in implementing the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).
This support includes bridging the gap between negotiators and the private sector, alongside conducting digital readiness surveys to ensure regional businesses can capitalise on the agreement.
The Three Pillars of Thai Strategy Dr Kirida emphasised that Thailand is currently recalibrating its investment strategies to meet a rapidly evolving global context.
The nation’s "New Chapter" rests on three primary pillars:
The Digital Economy: Leveraging Thailand’s leadership as Chair of the ASEAN DEFA negotiations.
Green Trade: Aligning commerce with climate goals and environmental sustainability.
Global Food Security: Transitioning Thailand’s reputation from a food exporter to a "Global Food Security Partner."
"I am confident the Minister will effectively communicate our trade and investment strategies to the right audience, ensuring maximum benefit for the nation," Dr Kirida stated.
Policy Intelligence and Global Standards Beyond advocacy, the Thai delegation aims to bring home "best practice" insights.
Key areas of interest include cross-border data regulation, the positioning of Thailand within global value chains, and strategies for human resource development in high-tech sectors.
The WEF remains a vital partner for Thailand, operating across three core mandates: navigating geopolitical impacts on supply chains, utilising digital technology to streamline customs and reduce trade costs, and ensuring "inclusive outcomes" through green trade and carbon adjustment mechanisms (CBAM).